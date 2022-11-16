MU

South Korean shares fall 1% as heavyweight chipmakers drag

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

November 16, 2022 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell 1% on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweight chipmakers tracking the slump in their U.S. peers overnight. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 23.86 points, or 0.96%, to 2,453.59 as of 0150 GMT.

** "The local market tracked Wall Street's weakness on economic slowdown worries, with foreigners' sell-off of semiconductor stocks," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Chipmakers led the losses, with Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS down 1.75% and 4.15%, respectively.

** They tracked a 4.3% drop in the U.S. Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX, with Micron Technology MU.O falling 6.7% after a further cut to its capital spending plan.

** Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday during his visit to Seoul, while more than 20 companies have signed various project agreements with their Saudi Arabian counterparts.

** Hyundai Rotem 064350.KS rose as much as 4.70% before erasing some gains, while Samsung C&T 028260.KS turned lower after rising as much as 2.01% to a more than one-year high.

** Of the total 925 traded issues, 203 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 238.8 billion won ($178.7 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,331.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.48% lower than its previous close at 1,325.0.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.13 points to 103.36.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.7 basis points to 3.766%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.1 basis points to 3.820%.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

