South Korean shares face third weekly loss amid U.S. rate hike woes

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

February 16, 2023 — 09:21 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday and were set for their third straight weekly loss after U.S. data and Federal Reserve officials' comments ignited higher interest rate worries.

** The Korean won fell to the weakest in nearly two months, while the benchmark bond yield jumped to a six-week high.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 14.20 points, or 0.61%, to 2,461.28 by 0110 GMT.

** For the week so far, the KOSPI was down less than 0.5%.

** Two Federal Reserve officials said on Thursday the U.S. central bank likely should have lifted interest rates more than it did early this month.

** Meanwhile, data showed U.S. producer prices increased by the most in seven months in January. Even stripping out volatile components, underlying producer inflation rose at its fastest pace since last March.

** "The stock market fell on hawkish comments and higher-than-expected price data, but the possibility of 50-basis-point rate hike still seems slim," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.10%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.97%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 2.19%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 355 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 60.6 billion won ($46.81 million).

** The won was quoted 0.68% lower at 1,293.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, after touching the weakest level since Dec. 20, 2022 at 1,294.9.

** The currency weakened more than 2%, extending its weekly losses from last week's 2.83% loss.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 dropped 0.31 point to 103.79.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 11.0 basis points to 3.615% and the benchmark 10-year yield by 12.6 basis points to 3.602%, hitting their highest level since early January.

($1 = 1,294.5100 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

