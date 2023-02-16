South Korean shares face third weekly loss amid U.S. rate hike woes

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday and were set for their third straight weekly loss after U.S. data and Federal Reserve officials' comments ignited higher interest rate worries.

** The Korean won fell to the weakest in nearly two months, while the benchmark bond yield jumped to a six-week high.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 14.20 points, or 0.61%, to 2,461.28 by 0110 GMT.

** For the week so far, the KOSPI was down less than 0.5%.

** Two Federal Reserve officials said on Thursday the U.S. central bank likely should have lifted interest rates more than it did early this month.

** Meanwhile, data showed U.S. producer prices increased by the most in seven months in January. Even stripping out volatile components, underlying producer inflation rose at its fastest pace since last March.

** "The stock market fell on hawkish comments and higher-than-expected price data, but the possibility of 50-basis-point rate hike still seems slim," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.10%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.97%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 2.19%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 355 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 60.6 billion won ($46.81 million).

** The won was quoted 0.68% lower at 1,293.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, after touching the weakest level since Dec. 20, 2022 at 1,294.9.

** The currency weakened more than 2%, extending its weekly losses from last week's 2.83% loss.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 dropped 0.31 point to 103.79.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 11.0 basis points to 3.615% and the benchmark 10-year yield by 12.6 basis points to 3.602%, hitting their highest level since early January.

($1 = 1,294.5100 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

