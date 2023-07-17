South Korean shares extend losses on weak China data

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares extended losses for a second session on Tuesday, as disappointments from China's weak economic activity weighed on sentiment. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 5.94 points, or 0.23%, to 2,613.06 as of 0131 GMT, after a 0.35% loss on Monday.

** "Despite positive news on the U.S. economy overnight, the market was weighed by worries about the sluggish Chinese economy, while hopes aren't huge for its stimulus policies either," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at NH Investment Securities.

** China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter, data showed on Monday, with the post-COVID momentum faltering rapidly and raising pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus to shore up activity.

** South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho met his U.S. and Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the G20 economic leaders' meeting held in India, the ministry said on Tuesday.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.41% but peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 1.11%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 0.37%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS slid 0.49% and its sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS dropped 1.04%. Search engine Naver 035420.KS added 0.97%, while instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS was 0.95% lower.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, only 186 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 150.2 billion won ($119.38 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,258.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.68% higher than its previous close and the highest since early February.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.05 point to 103.92.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 3.590%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 3.635%.

($1 = 1,258.1500 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.