News & Insights

TSLA

South Korean shares extend losses as chip, battery makers weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

January 09, 2024 — 08:52 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped for a sixth straight session on Wednesday, hitting their lowest in a month, as lukewarm performances in chipmakers and battery heavyweights weighed on the index. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 13.21 points, or 0.52%, at 2,548.03 by 0112 GMT, hitting its lowest level since Dec. 14.

** Wider market focus is on the Bank of Korea's monetary policy meeting and the U.S. inflation data due later this week.

** South Korea's jobless rate rose to a nearly two-year high in December, official data showed.

** Samsung Electronics 005930.KS extended its drop to lose 0.80% after the chipmaker flagged weak profit in the previous session. Peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 2.40%.

** South Korean battery makers weakened, tracking an overnight drop in U.S. electric vehicle giant Tesla TSLA.O. Shares of LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 2.16%, Samsung SDI 006400.KS fell 3.47%, and SK Innovation 096770.KS shed 1.90%.

** Among other index heavyweights, automakers and online platform companies rose, while biopharmaceutical manufacturers were struggling for direction.

** Of the total 937 traded issues, 314 shares advanced, while 544 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 94.4 billion won ($71.46 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,320.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.36% lower than its previous close at 1,315.7.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.06 point to 104.93.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 1.3 basis points to 3.269%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 1.6 basis points to 3.340%.

($1 = 1,320.9800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.