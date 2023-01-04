South Korean shares extend gains as online service providers jump

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a second session on Thursday, in line with global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve's December-meeting minutes, with online service providers leading the gains.

** The won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 10.28 points, or 0.46%, to 2,266.26 by 0043 GMT, after jumping 1.68% jump on Wednesday.

** Online platform stocks tracked a rally in Chinese technology stocks on hopes for regulatory easing.

** Search engine Naver 035420.KS rose 3.01%, instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS climbed 2.69%, while its financial service affiliates Kakaobank 323410.KS and Kakaopay 377300.SK jumped 6.69% and 8.55%, each.

** "Growth stocks are also benefiting from a fall in bond yields after Fed's December meeting minutes, which read hawkish but mostly as expected," said Park Kwang-nam, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** All officials at the Fed's December policy meeting agreed the U.S. central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate increases, the minutes showed.

** But policymakers still focused on controlling inflation and worried about any "misperception" in financial markets that their commitment to fighting inflation was flagging.

** Among heavyweights, chipmakers advanced, but automakers and battery manufacturers declined.

** Samsung Electronics' 005930.KSquarterly profit will likely plunge 58% to its lowest in six years as a global economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices and clouds the outlook for the memory chip industry.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 66.3 billion won ($52.24 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,268.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, up 0.29%.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.08 point to 103.79.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.9 basis points to 3.661%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 3.585%.

($1 = 1,269.1900 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.