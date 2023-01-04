South Korean shares extend gains as online service providers jump

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

January 04, 2023 — 08:40 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a second session on Thursday, in line with global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve's December-meeting minutes, with online service providers leading the gains.

** The won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 10.28 points, or 0.46%, to 2,266.26 by 0043 GMT, after jumping 1.68% jump on Wednesday.

** Online platform stocks tracked a rally in Chinese technology stocks on hopes for regulatory easing.

** Search engine Naver 035420.KS rose 3.01%, instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS climbed 2.69%, while its financial service affiliates Kakaobank 323410.KS and Kakaopay 377300.SK jumped 6.69% and 8.55%, each.

** "Growth stocks are also benefiting from a fall in bond yields after Fed's December meeting minutes, which read hawkish but mostly as expected," said Park Kwang-nam, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** All officials at the Fed's December policy meeting agreed the U.S. central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate increases, the minutes showed.

** But policymakers still focused on controlling inflation and worried about any "misperception" in financial markets that their commitment to fighting inflation was flagging.

** Among heavyweights, chipmakers advanced, but automakers and battery manufacturers declined.

** Samsung Electronics' 005930.KSquarterly profit will likely plunge 58% to its lowest in six years as a global economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices and clouds the outlook for the memory chip industry.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 66.3 billion won ($52.24 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,268.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, up 0.29%.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.08 point to 103.79.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.9 basis points to 3.661%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 3.585%.

($1 = 1,269.1900 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.