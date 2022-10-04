South Korean shares extend gains as chipmakers advance

South Korean shares inched higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in chipmakers and on hopes of a slower pace of monetary policy tightening globally. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was marginally higher.

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield inches up

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 7.14 points, or 0.32%, at 2,216.52, as of 0055 GMT, after rising as much as 2.02% in early trade. It jumped 2.5% on Tuesday in its biggest gain in three weeks.

** "The market continued its recent rebound on hopes for a slower tightening pace, although much of the early gains were erased as the rebound is unlikely to extend to a trend," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** South Korea's consumer inflation slowed for a second month in September, but economists said the data would do little to change the central bank's tightening bias amid growing talk it could opt for a bigger hike next week.

** Leading the gains were heavyweight chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix , which rose 1.99% and 3.25%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 2.70%.

** Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp lost 3.06% and 4.12%, respectively, while tech platform operator Naver fell 5.10% after an 8.79% slump in the previous session. Kakao declined 1.97%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 48.0 billion won ($33.77 million) on the main board after three straight sessions of buying.

** The won was quoted at 1,419.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.52% higher than its previous close. In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.4% at 1,421.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 102.30.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 4.088%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 4.008%. ($1 = 1,421.3900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

