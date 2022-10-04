South Korean shares extend gains as chipmakers advance

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield inches up

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares inched higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in chipmakers and on hopes of a slower pace of monetary policy tightening globally. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was marginally higher.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 7.14 points, or 0.32%, at 2,216.52, as of 0055 GMT, after rising as much as 2.02% in early trade. It jumped 2.5% on Tuesday in its biggest gain in three weeks.

** "The market continued its recent rebound on hopes for a slower tightening pace, although much of the early gains were erased as the rebound is unlikely to extend to a trend," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** South Korea's consumer inflation slowed for a second month in September, but economists said the data would do little to change the central bank's tightening bias amid growing talk it could opt for a bigger hike next week.

** Leading the gains were heavyweight chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix , which rose 1.99% and 3.25%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 2.70%.

** Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp lost 3.06% and 4.12%, respectively, while tech platform operator Naver fell 5.10% after an 8.79% slump in the previous session. Kakao declined 1.97%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 48.0 billion won ($33.77 million) on the main board after three straight sessions of buying.

** The won was quoted at 1,419.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.52% higher than its previous close. In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.4% at 1,421.5.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 102.30.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 4.088%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 4.008%. ($1 = 1,421.3900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

