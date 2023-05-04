News & Insights

South Korean shares end steady as Fed decision offsets banking jitters

May 04, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

KOSPI flat, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

May 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed steady on Thursday, recovering from early losses and finishing the holiday-shortened week flat, as investors found comfort in the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

** The early losses were widely attributed to concerns over a potential contagion in the U.S. banking sector.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 held its ground at 2,500.94. The index closed flat for the week, during which there were only three trading sessions due to holidays.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.46% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.22%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 0.53%.

** Of the total 931 issues traded, 431 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 40.2 billion won ($30.38 million).

** The won KRW=KFTC gained as much as 1.33% before ending the onshore trading up 1.16% against the dollar as top South Korean economic policymakers said they took the Fed's decision and remarks as positive for the domestic markets.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,322.9 per dollar, up 0.9% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,320.8.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.83% so far this year, and gained 4.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won lost 4.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.24 points to 105.19.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 8.5 basis points to 3.202%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.9 basis points to 3.280%.

($1 = 1,323.1700 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

