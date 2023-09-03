South Korean shares edge up on hopes of Fed pause

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday on expectations the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening cycle and on China's fresh measures to prop up the property sector. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 6.82 points, or 0.27%, to 2,570.53 by 02:38 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.85% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 2.42%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS climbed 0.96%.

** China stepped up measures to boost its faltering economy on late Friday, with top banks paving the way for further cuts in lending rates and sources saying Beijing plans further action including relaxing home purchase restrictions.

** August U.S. payrolls report strengthened expectations for an end to rate hikes.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS shed 0.48% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS lost 0.13%, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were down 2.33% and 0.51%, respectively.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 345 shares advanced, while 526 declined.

** South Korea will provide up to 181 trillion won ($137 billion) of cheap loans to exporters until the end of this year and waive visa processing fees for Chinese tourists to spur exports and tourism, its finance ministry said on Monday.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 214.4 billion won on the main board on Monday.

** The KOSPI has risen 14.96% so far this year, but lost 1.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 4.0% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.10 point to 103.54.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.3 basis points to 3.722%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.2 basis points to 3.838%.

($1 = 1,316.0600 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.