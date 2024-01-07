South Korean shares edge lower; focus turns to US inflation data

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares eased on Monday as investors struggled for direction, with focus on U.S. inflation data due later this week for clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 2.98 points, or 0.12%, to 2,575.10 by 02:24 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.39% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.45%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 0.12%.

** South Korea's finance minister said the government would expand the size of a market stabilizing fund from the current 85 trillion won ($64.74 billion), if needed, as risks related to builder Taeyoung Engineering & Construction could increase.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS shed 0.64% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS lost 1.75%, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS were up 3.17% and up 3.23%, respectively.

** Of the total 939 traded issues, 409 shares advanced, while 461 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 19.3 billion won ($14.67 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,313.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.13% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was flat at 1,313.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,310.8.

** The KOSPI has fallen 3.0% so far this year, and gained 2.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 2.0% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.10 point to 104.75.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.3 basis points to 3.327%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 3.364%.

($1 = 1,315.4600 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

