South Korean shares edge down in thin trade; won tad firmer

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended down on Monday as investors started the final full trading week of this year amid concerns about the prospect of interest rates rising further in 2023 and doubts on the progress in China's reopening efforts.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 7.85 points, or 0.33%, to 2,352.17 by the close of the session. It has traded in a narrow range throughout the uneventful day.

** Investors shrugged off the warning of the country's finance minister of a deeper-than-expected economic slowdown as they waited for more clues from abroad about the direction of the global markets.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS traded flat and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.77%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 0.72%.

** Of the total 934 issues traded, only 303 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth a small 24.4 billion won ($18.74 million), showing their buying and selling amounts were almost balanced.

** The won ended onshore trade KRW=KFTC at 1,302.9 per dollar, 0.19% higher than its previous close of 1,305.4.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,302.0 per dollar, up 0.6% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,301.1.

** The KOSPI has fallen 21.01% so far this year, but gained 0.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 8.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.01 points to 104.00.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.9 basis points to 3.547%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 2.9 basis points to 3.391%.

($1 = 1,302.2000 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

