South Korean shares drop to six-month low on surging US bond yields

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped on Wednesday to their lowest level in more than six months after a holiday break, weighed by surging U.S. Treasury yields.

** The won touched its weakest since late November, while the benchmark bond yield jumped to a near one-year high.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 51.41 points or 2.09%, to 2,413.66 by 0211 GMT, hitting its lowest level since late March.

** The domestic market was on a four-day holiday break till Tuesday.

** "The KOSPI, already in over-sold territory, is seeing a steep loss due to sharply rising bond yields," said Cho Jun-kee, an analyst at SK Securities.

** U.S. Treasury yields rose to 16-year highs on a growing prospect of the Federal Reserve's tight monetary policy continuing longer.

** The yields overshadowed optimistic domestic data, from August factory output growing at its fastest rate in more than three years, to September exports, which slowed their fall to the mildest decline in 12 months.

** South Korea's finance ministry and central bank said they would take market stabilising measures if needed.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.90%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.09%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 3.46%.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 99 shares advanced, including automakers, but 811 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 262.0 billion won ($192.6 million) on the main board so far on Wednesday.

** The won was quoted 0.83% lower at 1,360.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, its weakest level since Nov. 22.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 15.8 basis points (bps) to 4.033% and the benchmark 10-year yield jumped by 27.4 bps to 4.286%, hitting their highest since early November.

($1 = 1,360.7100 won)

