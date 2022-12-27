TSLA

South Korean shares drop over 2% on ex-dividend effects

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

December 27, 2022 — 08:40 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped more than 2% on Wednesday, led by heavyweight chipmakers and battery manufacturers, on the ex-dividend date for the year 2022. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 48.76 points, or 2.09%, to 2,284.03 as of 0120 GMT, after falling as much as 2.28% in early trade.

** The index hit the lowest intraday level since Oct. 31 and was set for the biggest daily loss since Sept. 28.

** The stocks priced in the effect of ex-dividend, which would give no entitlement to annual dividend payouts early next year.

** "Moreover, the benchmark index extended losses by at most 1% on Wall Street's weakness," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 2.41% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.56%, tracking U.S. peers' losses overnight.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS dropped 4.05% after its customer Tesla TSLA.O tumbled more than 10% on a plan to run a reduced production schedule at its Shanghai plant next month. Peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS declined 3.04% and 4.04%, respectively.

** Less than a third of the shares advanced among 926 total traded issues.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 275.3 billion won ($216.73 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,269.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.14% higher than its previous close at 1,271.4.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.21 points to 103.56.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 7.5 basis points to 3.736%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 10.9 basis points to 3.721%.

($1 = 1,270.2300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

