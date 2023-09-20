News & Insights

South Korean shares drop over 1% on Fed's hawkish stance

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

September 20, 2023 — 10:49 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee and Youn Ah Moon for Reuters ->

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares lost more than 1% on Thursday, as traders gauged the U.S. Federal Reserve's more hawkish than expected stance.

** The won weakened to a one-month low, while the benchmark bond yield climbed to a 10-month high.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was down 29.54 points, or 1.15%, at 2,530.20 as of 0217 GMT, after falling as much as 1.27% to its lowest intraday level since Aug. 28.

** The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday but stiffened a hawkish monetary policy stance that its officials increasingly believe can succeed in lowering inflation without wrecking the economy or leading to large job losses.

** "The idea of high interest rates for longer is materialising at a faster rate than previously thought," said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** In a meeting to assess domestic implications, South Korea's finance minister said authorities would take measures to stabilise markets if needed.

** South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of September rose nearly 10% from the same period a year earlier, but it was largely due to calendar effects.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 0.72% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS dropped 2.12%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 1.60%.

** Of the total 935 traded issues, 142 shares advanced, while 761 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 57.6 billion won ($43.01 million).

** The won was quoted 0.64% lower at 1,338.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, after hitting 1,340.0, its weakest level since Aug. 23.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.5 basis points (bps) to 3.935%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.1 bps to 4.029%, touching their highest levels since mid-November.

($1 = 1,339.2300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

