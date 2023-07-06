South Korean shares drop over 1% as chipmakers, US jobs data weigh

KOSPI falls for fourth straight session

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield jumps

Stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data prompt rate fears

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped more than 1% on Friday, led by heavyweight chipmakers after Samsung Electronics saw a 96% slump in profit, while a surge in U.S. private payrolls prompted concerns that interest rates would stay higher for longer.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 35.47 points, or 1.4%, to 2,520.82, as of 0148 GMT. The index is on course to post its worst session in three months, if losses hold.

** The KOSPI lost 1.73% so far this week and is set to log a fourth consecutive weekly loss.

** Payroll company ADP said U.S. private payrolls rose 497,000 in June, far exceeding economists' expectations for a 228,000 increase and 267,000 in May, indicating a strong labour market ahead of an official government data due for release on Friday.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 2.23% after the South Korean chipmaker's second-quarter operating profit slumped, largely in line with forecasts. Peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.67%.

** "There are more analysts assessing the result to be better than the market's consensus, so the drop in the stock price is likely due to profit-taking on the news," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** All index heavyweights declined, including battery makers, automakers, online platform companies and biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

** Of the total 937 issues traded, 132 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 169.3 billion won ($129.33 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,307.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.54% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.28 point to 103.42.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 8.5 basis points to 3.757%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 9.2 basis points to 3.801%.

($1 = 1,309.0200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

