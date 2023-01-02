South Korean shares drop as institutional selling weighs

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as selling pressure from institutional investors continued to weigh on the market during the first two sessions of 2023. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI .KS11 fell 33.44 points, or 1.50%, to 2,192.23 as of 0115 GMT.

** In its fourth consecutive falling session, the index hit the lowest intraday level since Oct. 17, 2022.

** Institutional investors sold a net 250.8 billion won ($196.84 million) of shares, while foreigners also sold shares worth 27.9 billion won.

** "Institutional investors are selling stocks that they had bought on demand for year-end dividend payouts," said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Securities.

** "In contrast, there is no buying demand amid a cautious mood ahead of Samsung Electronics' earnings guidance and U.S. employment data due later the week."

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.26%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.98%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 2.02%.

** Less than 100 shares advanced among 931 traded issues.

** The won was quoted at 1,275.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, down 0.26%.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.22 point to 103.55.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 7.6 basis points to 3.707%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 8.6 basis points to 3.727%.

($1 = 1,274.1400 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

