South Korean shares drop ahead of U.S. jobs data; chipmakers drag

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped on Friday, posting their third straight weekly loss, on caution ahead of key U.S. employment data due later in the day

** The Korean won ended little changed, while the benchmark bond yield fell

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 45.51 points, or 1.84%, to close at 2,434.33, dragged down by heavyweight chipmakers

** Index down 0.15% for the week

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS down 3.51% and 3.31%, respectively.

** "The local market fell on economic slowdown worries from U.S. manufacturing data that fell into the contracting territory and caution ahead of its payrolls data," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities

** U.S. manufacturing activity shrank in November for the first time in 2-1/2 years as higher borrowing costs weighed on demand for goods, data showed overnight

** South Korea's consumer prices rose 5.0% in November from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, marking the slowest pace since April and slightly missing market expectations

** Of the total 933 traded issues, less than a third of stocks were positive

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 403.3 billion won ($310.15 million) on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,299.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.02% lower than its previous close.

** The currency strengthened 1.83% for the week, in its second straight week of gains following 1.25% in the previous week.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.04 point to 103.86.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 3.624%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 7.0 basis points to 3.596%.

($1 = 1,300.3200 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

