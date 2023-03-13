South Korean shares dive on fears of U.S. banking crisis

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell nearly 2% early on Tuesday as fears of a U.S. banking crisis soured appetite for riskier assets.

** The won also weakened, albeit modestly, as foreign sell-off of local shares added to the weakened appetite for riskier assets including emerging-market currencies.

** The benchmark KOSPI stock index .KS11 was down 45.60 points, or 1.89%, at 2,365.00, as of 0210 GMT, after declining 2.3% earlier in the session. Banks .KRXBANK dropped 2.26%.

** Fallout from the collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O widened overnight, despite government efforts to shore up confidence. MKTS/GLOB

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.17% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 2.73%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS declined 2.31%.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, only 42 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 337.8 billion won ($258.82 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,305.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.30% lower than its previous close at 1,301.8.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,305.2 per dollar, down 0.7% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,301.2.

** The KOSPI has risen 5.75% so far this year, but lost 3.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 3.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.41 point to 104.76.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 11.0 basis points to 3.322%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 8.4 basis points to 3.314%. ($1 = 1,305.1300 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

