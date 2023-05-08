South Korean shares dip on caution ahead of US inflation data

KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, as caution ahead of U.S. inflation data dampened trading sentiment across the board. The won and bond prices also fell by a limited magnitude.

** The stock market's benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 6.43 points, or 0.26%, to 2,506.78 as of 0210 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS dropped 0.76% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.58%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 0.18%.

** Of the total 928 issues traded, 302 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 63.7 billion won ($48.22 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,323.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.16% lower than its previous close at 1,321.4.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,324.4 per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,321.7.

** The KOSPI has risen 12.09% so far this year, and gained 3.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 4.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.05 points to 104.95.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 3.277%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.1 basis points to 3.349%. ($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

