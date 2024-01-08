South Korean shares cut gains as Samsung Elec drops on profit warning

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares erased most of their early gains on Tuesday, as Samsung Electronics fell after the chipmaker major warned of weaker-than-expected profit. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11, which opened the session more than 1% higher, was just up 0.25%, or 6.53 points, at 2,574.35 as of 0202 GMT.

** Samsung Electronics 005930.KS was down 0.65%, erasing early gains of as much as 1.57%, as the world's largest memory chip maker said its fourth-quarter profit likely dropped 35%, much worse than analysts expected.

** Peer SK Hynix 000660.KS, however, gained 2.06%, tracking the overnight jump of 3.3% in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX.

** The Bank of Korea will likely keep its key policy rate unchanged at 3.50% for an eighth consecutive meeting on Thursday as inflation eases and until at least the third quarter despite some concerns around financial stability, a Reuters poll found.

** Among other index heavyweights, search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS rose 1.55% and 2.80%, respectively.

** Of the total 937 traded issues, 546 shares advanced, while 309 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 4.6 billion won ($3.51 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,310.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.41% higher than its previous close at 1,316.0.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.09 point to 104.93.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 3.265%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 3.330%.

($1 = 1,309.7400 won)

