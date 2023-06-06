News & Insights

South Korean shares climb for third session as battery makers lead

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

June 06, 2023 — 10:49 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, with rechargeable battery makers leading the gains and offsetting weakness in the semiconductor and automobile sectors.

** The Korean won hit a near two-month high, while the benchmark bond yield was a tad lower.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 6.82 points, or 0.26%, at 2,622.23 as of 0159 GMT, after earlier rising as much as 0.55% to hit its highest intraday level since June 8, 2022.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS rose 1.01%, its parent LG Chem 051910.KS jumped 3.04%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS climbed 2.51% and 2.90%, respectively.

** Among other index heavyweights, chipmakers and automakers fell, while online platform companies Naver 035420.KS and Kakao 035720.KS rose less than 1%, each.

** The market was broadly in a wait-and-see mood, with investor focus on China's trade data due for release on Wednesday and U.S. inflation data next week.

** "Trading volume is shallow with no strong bets, as there are both upside and downside factors adding to uncertainty of the global economic trend," said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Securities.

** Of the total 932 issues traded, 515 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 62.6 billion won ($48.15 million).

** The won was quoted 0.74% higher at 1,298.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, after gaining as much as 0.87% to hit its highest level since April 14 at 1,296.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 was unchanged at 104.27.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 3.496%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 3.550%.

($1 = 1,300.0500 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

