South Korean shares climb for 7th day on U.S. debt deal hopes

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

May 22, 2023 — 09:37 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed for a seventh straight session on Tuesday, as optimism for a deal on the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations continued to buoy the market. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 12.83 points, or 0.50%, to 2,569.91 by 0116 GMT, hitting its highest intraday level since April 20.

** U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he had a "productive" meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the need to prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt.

** "Its potential as an upside driver is unlikely to last long, as it will soon be resolved anyhow," said analyst Seo Sang-young at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The Bank of Korea is expected to keep interest rates unchanged for a third time on Thursday to assess the impact of previous hikes on inflation and economic growth, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

** Among the index heavyweights, chipmakers and online service providers fell, but battery makers, automakers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers rose.

** Of the total 928 issues traded, 437 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 29.7 billion won ($22.48 million), after five straight sessions of buying.

** The won was quoted 0.59% higher at 1,310.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, touching the highest level since April 17.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.07 point to 104.77.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 3.339%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 3.417%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

