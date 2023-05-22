South Korean shares climb for 7th day on U.S. debt deal hopes

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed for a seventh straight session on Tuesday, as optimism for a deal on the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations continued to buoy the market. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 12.83 points, or 0.50%, to 2,569.91 by 0116 GMT, hitting its highest intraday level since April 20.

** U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he had a "productive" meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy about the need to prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt.

** "Its potential as an upside driver is unlikely to last long, as it will soon be resolved anyhow," said analyst Seo Sang-young at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The Bank of Korea is expected to keep interest rates unchanged for a third time on Thursday to assess the impact of previous hikes on inflation and economic growth, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

** Among the index heavyweights, chipmakers and online service providers fell, but battery makers, automakers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers rose.

** Of the total 928 issues traded, 437 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 29.7 billion won ($22.48 million), after five straight sessions of buying.

** The won was quoted 0.59% higher at 1,310.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, touching the highest level since April 17.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.07 point to 104.77.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 3.339%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 3.417%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.