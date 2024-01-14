South Korean shares climb as China pumps more cash into economy

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Monday as investors found comfort in China's decision to boost liquidity injections, while Taiwan's election results during the weekend also lifted sentiment. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 5.33 points, or 0.21%, at 2,530.38, as of 0114 GMT.

** China's central bank boosted liquidity injections, but surprised markets by leaving the interest rate unchanged when rolling over maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday.

** Taiwanese voters swept the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's presidential candidate Lai Ching-te into power on Saturday, strongly rejecting Chinese pressure to spurn him, as China said it would not give up on achieving "reunification".

** Taiwan's election could allay global concerns about the island's relations with China, while prompting a light selloff domestically on Monday as investors worry the result could hinder economic policy.

** Among index heavyweights, South Korean chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.82% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.45%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 3.03%.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS added 1.02% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS gained 2.04%, while shares of search engine Naver 035420.KS were down 0.65% and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS climbed 1.66%.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 430 shares advanced, while 419 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 91.1 billion won on the main board on Monday.

** The won was quoted at 1,316.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.26% lower than its previous close at 1,313.5.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,318.7 per dollar, down 0.4% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,315.7.

** The won has lost 2.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.03 point to 105.19.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.