South Korean province repays developer's debt that sparked money-market worries

By Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The government of South Korea's Gangwon province on Monday repaid debt owed by a theme-park developer it partly owns, some three months after its move to seek a freeze on the debt pushed the country's money markets into turmoil.

The repayment helped push down the benchmark three-month yield on commercial paper, for the first time since the turmoil started as concerns eased about a liquidity crunch deepening. The provincial government had already changed its mind and promised to pay back the debt.

"We repaid the 204.91 billion won ($156.53 million) debt that we had guaranteed for Gangwon Jungdo Development Corp at 10:25 a.m. (0125 GMT)," a statement from the province cited Governor Kim Jin-tae as telling reporters.

The three-month commercial paper yield KRCP=KQ ended down 1 basis point at 5.53% on Monday, its first decline after having soared 277 basis points since the turmoil started.

Traders said concerns in the market had already faded in the wake of support measures announced on several occasions by the policy authorities to help the country's financial markets avoid a broader crisis.

"Yields on top-rated paper have already been on a falling trend recently, especially in the primary market for top issues," said one fund manager.

Governor Kim had said in late September he wanted to place the indebted developer, in which his government was a major shareholder, in court receivership so his government could limit future losses from the company.

The comment was largely taken as indicating that the provincial government would not pay back Gangwon Jungdo's debt as guarantor, sparking a surge in money-market rates out of fear of a series of defaults on debt that was similarly guaranteed by local governments and public agencies.

The provincial government later reversed its stance and said it would pay back the debt.

($1 = 1,309 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Additional Reporting by Seunggyu Lim; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

