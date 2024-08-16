News & Insights

Bitcoin

South Korean Pension Fund Buys $34 Million in MicroStrategy Shares

August 16, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by Vivek Sen for Bitcoin Magazine ->

South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) has purchased $34 million worth of shares in MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm that has accumulated billions in Bitcoin.

According to a recent SEC filing, the NPS bought 24,500 MicroStrategy shares in the second quarter at an average price of $1,377. This translates to roughly 245,000 shares after MicroStrategy's 10-for-1 stock split this month.

As South Korea's public pension fund, the NPS is the country's largest institutional investor, with over $777 billion in assets. The $34 million MicroStrategy investment can be seen as an indirect bet on Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy holds the most Bitcoin of any publicly traded company, with over 226,500 BTC worth around $13.2 billion. The firm took on debt to accumulate most of its Bitcoin, making the stock a leveraged play on Bitcoin.

The NPS joins a growing list of pension and sovereign wealth funds, gaining exposure to Bitcoin through MicroStrategy. Norway's central bank and the Swiss National Bank also disclosed MicroStrategy holdings earlier.

MicroStrategy's stock price has nearly doubled this year as more institutional players bet on the company's Bitcoin strategy. Defiance ETFs even launched a leveraged ETF that targets 175% of MicroStrategy's daily moves.

Major pension funds' global embrace of MicroStrategy shares validates Bitcoin's emergence as the best treasury for public companies. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.