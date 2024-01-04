South Korean mills tender for 50,000 metric tons wheat from U.S.

HAMBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills has issued an international tender to buy an estimated 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat sourced from the United States, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Friday, Jan. 5.

A range of different wheat types is sought for shipment between March 15 and April 15, 2024.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

