South Korean mills pass in tender for 45,000 T wheat from Canada

HAMBURG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills rejected all offers and made no purchase of around 45,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from Canada sought in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

Shipment was sought between Nov. 16 and Dec. 15.

The group had sought both U.S. and Canadian wheat in Thursday’s tender but bought an estimated 88,260 tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States only, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

