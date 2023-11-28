South Korean mills buy some 95,000 T wheat from U.S., Canada

Adds more precise price estimates for U.S. wheat, purchase tonnage breakdown

HAMBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 95,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

The purchase involved 50,000 tons sourced from the United States and 45,000 tons from Canada. Various wheat types were bought with both U.S. and Canadian grains for shipment in 2024 between Feb. 16 and March 15, they said.

The wheat was all bought on a free on board (fob) basis, they said.

The U.S. consignment was said to have been sold by trading house Bunge.

The U.S. purchase involved 25,965 tons of soft white wheat of about 9.5% to 11% protein content bought at an estimated $256.38 a ton, 680 tons of soft white wheat of about 9.0% protein content bought at $271.38 a ton, 7,545 tons of hard red winter wheat of 11.5% minimum protein bought at $266.38 a ton and 15,810 tons northern spring/dark northern wheat of 14% protein bought at $301.38 a ton.

The Canadian purchase all involved Canadian western red spring wheat (CWRS) bought in the mid $300s a ton, they said.

The Canadian wheat was all said to have been sold by trading house GrainCorp.

Traders said Asian purchase interest was generated after U.S. wheat futures fell to life-of-contract lows on Monday on dull demand and technical selling.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens and Franklin Paul)

