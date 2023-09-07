News & Insights

Commodities

South Korean mills buy estimated 88,260 T wheat from U.S.

September 07, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 88,260 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment in November and December and was purchased in two consignments, all bought on an FOB basis, they said.

Results of offers for 45,000 tons of wheat from Canada also sought in the tender were still awaited.

One U.S. consignment was said to have been sold by trading house ADM for shipment between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10.

The purchase involved 13,280 tons of soft white wheat of about 9.5% to 11% protein content bought at an estimated $264.68 a ton FOB, 10,300 tons of hard red winter wheat of 11.5% minimum protein bought at $307.67 a ton and 14,680 tons of northern spring wheat of 14% minimum protein bought at $324.94 a ton.

The second consignment was said to have been sold by trading house Viterra for shipment between Nov. 16 and Dec. 15.

The purchase involved 18,875 tons of soft white wheat of about 9.5% to 11% protein content bought at an estimated $265.30 a ton, 15,475 tons of hard red winter wheat of 11.5% minimum protein bought at $301.65 a ton and 15,650 tons of northern spring wheat of 14% minimum protein bought at $321.35 a ton.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.