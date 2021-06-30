South Korean mills buy about 77,000 tonnes wheat from U.S. - trade

Adds detailed purchase breakdown from paragraph three

HAMBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korean flour mills bought around 77,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

A range of different wheat types were bought by the mills for shipment between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, they said.

A group led by the mill Daehan bought 50,000 tonnes all on FOB terms.

The Daehan purchase involved 25,760 tonnes of soft white wheat of 11% protein bought at an estimated $312.77 a tonne, 1,210 tonnes of soft white wheat of 9% protein bought at $367.88 a tonne, 5,430 tonnes of hard red winter of 11.5% protein bought at $283.65 a tonne and 17,600 tonnes of northern spring wheat of 14% minimum protein bought at $343.36 a tonne.

Another group led by the mill Sajodongaone bought a total 27,000 tonnes also on FOB terms involving 5,500 tonnes of soft white wheat of 11% protein, 1,100 tonnes of soft white wheat of 9% protein and 7,800 tonnes of hard red winter of 11.5% protein all at the same prices as the Daehan group.

The Sajodongaone group also bought 12,600 tonnes of northern spring wheat of 14% minimum protein at $345.20 a tonne.

Seller of all the wheat for both groups was said to be trading house CHS.

