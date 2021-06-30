South Korean mills buy about 77,000 tonnes wheat from U.S. - trade

Commodities

South Korean flour mills bought around 77,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

HAMBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korean flour mills bought around 77,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

A range of different wheat types were bought by the mills for shipment between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, they said.

A group led by the mill Daehan bought 50,000 tonnes all on FOB terms.

The Daehan purchase involved 25,760 tonnes of soft white wheat of 11% protein bought at an estimated $312.77 a tonne, 1,210 tonnes of soft white wheat of 9% protein bought at $367.88 a tonne, 5,430 tonnes of hard red winter of 11.5% protein bought at $283.65 a tonne and 17,600 tonnes of northern spring wheat of 14% minimum protein bought at $343.36 a tonne.

Another group led by the mill Sajodongaone bought a total 27,000 tonnes also on FOB terms involving 5,500 tonnes of soft white wheat of 11% protein, 1,100 tonnes of soft white wheat of 9% protein and 7,800 tonnes of hard red winter of 11.5% protein all at the same prices as the Daehan group.

The Sajodongaone group also bought 12,600 tonnes of northern spring wheat of 14% minimum protein at $345.20 a tonne.

Seller of all the wheat for both groups was said to be trading house CHS.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

