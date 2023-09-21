South Korean mills buy 94,400 T wheat from the U.S. -traders

HAMBURG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 94,400 metric tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The purchase involved several different wheat types and was all bought on an FOB basis.

It was bought in two consignments, one for shipment between Dec. 15, 2023, and Jan. 15, 2024, with the other for shipment between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, 2023.

Sellers were believed to be trading houses Bunge and United Grain Corporation, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

