South Korean mills buy 94,400 T of US wheat -traders

Adds purchase breakdown prices

HAMBURG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 94,400 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The purchase involved several different wheat types and was all bought on an FOB basis in two consignments.

One consignment of 50,000 tons was for shipment from the United States between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15, 2024.

The consignment involved 24,400 tons of soft white wheat of between 9.5% to 11% protein content bought at $262.97 a ton, 690 tons of soft white wheat of a maximum 9% protein content bought at $266.36 a ton, 8,990 tons of hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein bought at $296.36 a ton and 15,920 tons of northern spring/dark northern spring wheat of 14% protein bought at $320.36 a ton, traders said.

The seller was believed to be trading house Bunge.

Another consignment of 40,400 tons was bought for shipment for Oct. 1-31. The second consignment involved a combination of outright prices and premiums over Chicago wheat futures.

Outright prices estimated by traders were for 13,200 tons of soft white wheat of between 9.5% to 11% protein content bought at $261.36 a ton, 1,000 tons of soft white wheat of a maximum 9% protein content bought at $281.80 a ton, 9,000 tons of hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein bought at $295.35 a ton and 14,300 tons of northern spring/dark northern spring wheat of 14% protein bought at $326.26 a ton, traders said.

The remaining volume of the second consignment was purchased at premiums over Chicago wheat futures. The seller of the second consignment was believed to be trading house United Grain Corporation.

The tender continued a period of active purchasing by Korean mills which last week bought wheat from the United States and Canada and on Wednesday from Australia.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.