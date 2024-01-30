South Korean mills buy 86,200 T wheat from the US -traders

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 86,200 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

The purchase involved several different wheat types and was all bought on an FOB basis for shipment in April and May.

It was not known if 50,000 tons of Australian wheat also sought in the tender had been purchased.

The purchase involved two consignments of U.S. wheat, traders said.

The first consignment of 32,200 tons for shipment between April 20 and May 20 was said to have been purchased from trading house CHS.

The consignment included 12,200 tons of soft white wheat of between 9.5% and 11% protein content bought at an estimated $244.03 a ton FOB, 11,500 tons of hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein bought at $273.45 a ton and 12,500 tons of northern spring wheat of 14% protein bought at $302.76 a ton, traders said.

A second consignment of 50,000 tons was bought for shipment between April 16 and May 15, involving a combination of outright prices and premiums over Chicago wheat futures with the seller believed to be trading house United Grain Corporation.

The second consignment included 23,810 tons of soft white wheat of between 9.5% and 11% protein content partly bought at $242.82 a ton, 11,925 tons of hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein partly bought at $272.52 a ton and 14,265 tons of northern spring wheat of 14% protein partly bought at $304.37 a ton, traders said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

