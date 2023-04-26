South Korean mills buy 77,000 tonnes wheat from U.S.

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, April 26 (Reuters) - Two groups of South Korean flour mills bought around 77,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in international tenders on Wednesday, two European traders said.

The purchase included different wheat types, all bought on an FOB basis.

Some 45,000 tonnes was for shipment between July 1-July 31 and 32,000 tonnes for shipment between July 20-Aug. 20.

It was unclear if 50,000 tonnes of Australian-origin wheat also sought was purchased, traders said.

They said the 45,000 tonne purchase was believed to have been made from trading house United Grain Corporation.

The purchase involved 21,295 tonnes of soft white wheat of between 9.5% to 11% protein content bought at an estimated $272.24 a tonne, 500 tonnes of soft white wheat of a maximum 9% protein bought at $280.46 a tonne, 8,640 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein at $339.84 a tonne and 14,565 tonnes of northern spring wheat of 14% protein bought at $341.67 a tonne.

Trading house Bunge was the seller of the other consignment of 32,000 tonnes, the traders said.

The second purchase involved 8,700 tonnes of soft white wheat of 9.5% to 11% protein content bought at $268.70 a tonne, 670 tonnes of soft white wheat of 8.5% protein bought at $268.70 a tonne, 10,520 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein bought at $334.70 a tonne and 12,110 tonnes of northern spring/dark northern spring wheat bought at $338.70 tonne.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Barbara Lewis)

