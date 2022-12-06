Commodities

South Korean mills buy 50,000 tonnes wheat from U.S. -traders

December 06, 2022 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

The purchase included several different wheat types and was all bought on an FOB basis with trading house United Grain Corporation believed to be the seller, they said.

The purchase involved soft white wheat of about 9.5% to 11% protein content bought in the low $320s a tonne and soft white wheat of 8.5% protein bought in the mid $320s a tonne.

It also included hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein bought in the low $380s a tonne and northern spring/dark northern spring wheat of 14% protein bought in the mid $390s a tonne.

The tender sought shipment in 2023 between Feb. 16 and March 15.

