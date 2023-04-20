South Korean mills buy 50,000 tonnes wheat from Australia -traders

HAMBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills on Thursday bought around 50,000 tonnes of wheat of different types to be sourced from Australia, European traders said.

The wheat was bought for shipment from Australia between July 15 and Aug. 15, they said.

The purchase included Australian standard white wheat of 9% protein bought at around $305 a tonne FOB, Australian hard wheat grade 2 (AH2) bought at about $325 a tonne fob, and some feed wheat bought at around $293 a tonne FOB.

The seller was believed to be trading house CBH, traders added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

