Commodities

South Korean mills buy 50,000 tonnes wheat from Australia -traders

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN BARRETT

April 20, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills on Thursday bought around 50,000 tonnes of wheat of different types to be sourced from Australia, European traders said.

The wheat was bought for shipment from Australia between July 15 and Aug. 15, they said.

The purchase included Australian standard white wheat of 9% protein bought at around $305 a tonne FOB, Australian hard wheat grade 2 (AH2) bought at about $325 a tonne fob, and some feed wheat bought at around $293 a tonne FOB.

The seller was believed to be trading house CBH, traders added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.