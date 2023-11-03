South Korean mills buy 50,000 T wheat from U.S. - traders

Adds purchase breakdown, prices

HAMBURG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender held on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

The purchase involved several different wheat types and was all on a free-on-board basis for shipment in 2024 between Feb. 1 and Feb. 29.

The purchase involved soft white wheat of between 9.5% to 11% protein content bought in the high $250s a ton, soft white wheat of a maximum 9% protein content bought in the high $270s a ton, hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein bought in the low $290s a ton and northern spring/dark northern spring wheat of 14% protein bought in the high $310s a ton, traders said.

Seller was believed to be trading house CHS.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.