South Korean mills buy 50,000 T wheat from the U.S. -traders

HAMBURG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 50,000 metric tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender held on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

The purchase involved several different wheat types and was all bought on an FOB basis for shipment in 2024 between Feb. 1 and Feb. 29.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.