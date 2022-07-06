South Korean mills buy 50,000 T U.S. wheat, 100,000 T Australian

Adds prices, detailed purchase breakdown

HAMBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills on Wednesday bought about 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and 100,000 tonnes to be sourced from Australia, European traders said.

The wheat was all bought on an FOB basis with a range of types purchased, they said.

The U.S. purchase involved soft white wheat of about 10.5% protein content bought at about $338 a tonne, soft white wheat of 9% protein bought at about $348 a tonne, hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein bought at an estimated $386 a tonne and dark northern spring wheat of 14% protein bought at about $370 a tonne.

Shipment from the United States is Sept. 1-30, they said.

The Australian purchase involved two 50,000 tonne consignments, both bought at the same price. The first was for shipment Nov. 10-20 and the second for Nov. 1-30.

Both consignments involved Australian standard white Korean grade (ASWK) bought at $380 a tonne FOB and Australian hard wheat bought at about $400 a tonne FOB.

