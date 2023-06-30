South Korean mills buy 50,000 metric tonnes wheat from U.S.

Adds more precise price estimates in paragraph three

HAMBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 50,000 metric tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

The purchase included several different wheat types and was all bought on an FOB basis for shipment between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30.

The purchase involved soft white wheat of between 9.5% to 11% protein content bought at an estimated $255.61 a tonne, hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein bought at $309.36 a tonne, and northern spring/dark northern spring wheat of 14% protein bought at $322.36 a tonne, traders said.

The seller was believed to be trading house Bunge.

