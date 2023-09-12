South Korean mills buy 40,000 T wheat from Canada - traders

HAMBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 40,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from Canada on Tuesday, European traders said.

The purchase was believed to all involve Canadian western red spring wheat (CWRS) of 13.5% protein content bought in the low $320s a ton FOB, they said.

The wheat was all said to have been sold by trading house GrainCorp for shipment between Nov. 25 and Dec. 10.

The group had last week rejected offers and made of 45,000 tons of Canadian wheat in an international tender, instead buying from the U.S.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

