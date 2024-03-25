South Korean mills buy 30,200 metric tons of wheat from US, traders say

Adds purchase breakdown, estimated prices, paragraphs 3-5

HAMBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 30,200 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the U.S. on Friday, European traders said on Monday.

The purchase involved several different wheat types and was all bought on an FOB basis for shipment in July.

Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra, they said.

The purchase involved 9,800 tons of soft white wheat bought at $213.63 a ton, 6,600 tons of hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein bought at $252.22 a ton and 13,800 tons of northern spring/dark northern spring wheat of 14% protein bought at $283.45 a ton, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates are still possible.

The mills last reported wheat purchase was on Feb. 26.

