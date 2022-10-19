Commodities

South Korean mills buy 30,000 tonnes wheat from U.S. -traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
A group of South Korean flour mills led by the miller SPC bought around 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States on Wednesday, European traders said.

The purchase included several different wheat types and was all bought on an FOB basis with trading house Viterra believed to be the seller, they said.

The wheat was for shipment between Jan. 15 and Feb. 15, 2023.

