South Korean mills buy 30,000 tonnes wheat from U.S. -traders

HAMBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills led by the miller SPC bought around 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States on Wednesday, European traders said.

The purchase included several different wheat types and was all bought on an FOB basis with trading house Viterra believed to be the seller, they said.

The wheat was for shipment between Jan. 15 and Feb. 15, 2023.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.