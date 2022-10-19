South Korean mills buy 30,000 T wheat from U.S. -traders

Adds purchase breakdown from paragraph four

HAMBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills led by the miller SPC bought around 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States on Wednesday, European traders said.

The purchase included several different wheat types and was all bought on an FOB basis with trading house Viterra believed to be the seller, they said.

The wheat was for shipment between Jan. 15 and Feb. 15, 2023.

The purchase involved soft white wheat of about 9.5% to 11% protein content bought in the mid $340s a tonne, soft white wheat of 8.5% protein also bought in the mid $340s a tonne, hard red winter wheat of 11.5% protein bought at just over $412 a tonne and northern spring/dark northern spring wheat of 14% protein bought at about $405 a tonne.

Two South Korean groups had on Tuesday also bought about 77,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat for December 2022/January 2023 shipment.

