South Korean mills bought about 82,000 tonnes wheat from U.S. - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills bought some 82,000 tonnes of milling wheat expected to be sourced from the United States in a purchase earlier this week, European traders said on Friday.

A range of different wheat types were bought by the mills for shipment in March.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

