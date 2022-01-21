Commodities

South Korean mills bought about 82,000 tonnes wheat from U.S. - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
A group of South Korean flour mills bought some 82,000 tonnes of milling wheat expected to be sourced from the United States in a purchase earlier this week, European traders said on Friday.

A range of different wheat types were bought by the mills for shipment in March.

