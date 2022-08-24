South Korean mills bought 50,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat on Friday -traders

Adds detailed purchase breakdown, estimated prices

HAMBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A group of South Korean flour mills on Friday bought around 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Wednesday.

The wheat was bought for shipment between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30 and the purchase involved a series of different wheat grades, they said.

The wheat was all bought on an FOB basis, they said.

The purchase involved soft white wheat of some 9.5% to 11% protein content bought at around $331 a tonne and soft white wheat of 9% protein bought at around $333 a tonne.

It also involved hard red winter wheat bought at an estimated $377 a tonne and northern spring/dark northern spring wheat bought around $375 a tonne.

All of the wheat was said to have been sold by trading house CHS.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

