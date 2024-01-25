South Korean member of parliament attacked - Yonhap

Updates with attacker arrest, other details

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A South Korean member of parliament for the ruling People Power Party was rushed to hospital after being attacked on Thursday, Yonhap news agency reported, adding that her attacker was arrested on the scene.

Other news outlets said the lawmaker, Bae Hyun-jin,had been struck in the head with an object by an unidentified assailant on a street in the affluent Gangnam district of the capital Seoul and that she had been bleeding when taken to the hospital.

Her party and the Gangnam police station were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Gareth Jones)

