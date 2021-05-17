South Korean importers bought some 263,000 tonnes corn on Friday -trade

HAMBURG, May 17 (Reuters) - Three South Korean importers bought an estimated 263,000 tonnes of corn on Friday in separate deals, European traders said on Monday.

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) Busan section bought 60,000 tonnes at some $337.12 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco with corn arrival in South Korea around Sept. 5. If sourced from South Africa, 55,000 tonnes would be supplied.

The Major Feedmill Group (MFG) bought some 138,000 tonnes all at an estimated $331.99 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house ADM with corn arrival in South Korea in two 69,000 tonne consignments around Sept. 14 and Sept. 21.

The Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased about 65,000 tonnes at some $335.50 a tonne c&f plus a $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house CHS with corn arrival in South Korea around Sept. 20.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

