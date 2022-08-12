South Korean importer bought 60,000 tonnes corn this week- traders

HAMBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - An importer group in South Korea is believed to have purchased about 60,000 tonnes of food-grade corn to be sourced from optional origins in a deal earlier this week, European traders said on Friday.

The corn was purchased at an estimated $346.50 a tonne c&f including a surcharge for additional port unloading, they said.

It was for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 10. Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.