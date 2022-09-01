South Korean groups buy 120,000 tonnes soymeal -traders

HAMBURG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Three South Korean import groups purchased about 120,000 tonnes of soymeal expected to be sourced from South America, the United States and China in private deals on Thursday without international tenders being issued, European traders said.

Some 60,000 tonnes was purchased jointly by the Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) and Feed Buyers Group from trading house Bunge at an estimated $525.35 a tonne c&f.

It was expected to be sourced from South America for shipment between Sept. 27 and Oct. 26 with arrival in South Korea around Dec. 5.

Another 60,000 tonnes was purchased by the Major Feedmill Group (MFG) from trading house Cofco at an estimated $526.90 a tonne c&f.

The MFG’s soymeal was expected to be sourced from either the United States or China for shipment between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31 with arrival in South Korea around Dec. 10.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

