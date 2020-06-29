South Korean Government Turns to Blockchain Tech to More Securely Store Clinical Diabetes Data

The South Korean government wants to develop a blockchain registry to help analyze, anonymize and store clinical data for diabetes.

Blockchain startup Sendsquare has been selected by the government to develop a proof-of-concept project for the nation, which has around 3.6 million people with diabetes, the company announced on Friday.

The startup will team with clinical experts and practitioners from Seoulâs KyungHee University Medical Center to begin analyzing nine yearsâ worth of diabetes clinical data previously collected by the center.

âStoring and collaborating work across a large volume of data using centralized services has proven unwieldy and subject to issues of data loss, duplication and manipulation,âÂ according to KyungHee Medical Centerâs Professor Suk Chon.

Sendsquareâs blockchain âcan help us to solve data storage problems, and in the long term help diabetes sufferers nationally,â the professor said in a press statement.

The project will take an estimated six months to complete, with the initial objective to analyze the data working to anonymize it before finally implementing the data onto a registry which will be recorded on the FLETA blockchain platform.

After the blockchain application has been developed, Sendsquare will seek independent verification from Koreaâs Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA).

Sendsquare is a blockchain startup responsible for the development of the South Korea-based FLETA blockchain which was previously charged with building a proof-of-concept network for the nationâs healthcare system.

